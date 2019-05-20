Quantcast

Baltimore processing real estate transactions despite ransomware

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 20, 2019

A workaround allowing home sales in Baltimore to progress, despite a ransomware attack on City Hall computers, is working well, officials said Monday. The city started processing real estate transactions manually on Monday morning. Lester Davis, a spokesman for the mayor, said as of Monday morning progress was being made. "Thing are going about as well as ...

