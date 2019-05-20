Quantcast

Baltimore to host Veterans Job Fair Thursday

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2019

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will host a Baltimore Veterans Job Fair Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dundalk Armory, 2101 North Point Blvd. in Baltimore. The free event for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists features nearly 50 employers ready to hire. During Military Appreciation Month, RecruitMilitary is directly focusing efforts on the ...

