Quantcast

Baltimore woman wins Washington College’s Sophie Kerr Prize

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2019

Shannon Moran, an English major at Washington College, won the 2019 Sophie Kerr Prize, the nation's largest undergraduate literary award given annually to the graduating senior whose work shows the most "ability and promise for future fulfillment in the field of literary endeavor." Moran, whose poetry and prose "deftly relates issues of gender, trauma and the body," ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo