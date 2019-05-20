Quantcast

CFG Community Bank named a top performer by ICBA

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2019

CFG Community Bank, a locally owned and operated community bank, has been ranked third nationally by the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) as a top performing bank between $300 million and $1 billion in assets. ICBA, whose mission is to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish, develops the “Best of the Best” list each year ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo