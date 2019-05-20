Colleen Pleasant Kline

Partner

Nelson Mullins

Colleen Pleasant Kline is a firm believer in a Maya Angelou quote — “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

As a partner at Nelson Mullins, Kline brings problem solving, empathy and compassion to her practice every day. “I try to figure out ‘How do we find a solution?’ ” she said. “Not everybody sees an attorney as a solutions-driven person and I like to think that is what I am and what I bring to the table.”

Kline works as an outside general corporate counsel and adviser to clients such as business owners and entrepreneurs. Her job allows her the opportunity to help people realize their dreams of owning and/or starting a business.

“Because I work with privately held businesses, I become their trusted adviser,” she said. “That is an incredible honor for me when I get to that point where I am the first person they sometimes call. It’s not ‘Oh. We have to call legal.’ It’s ‘We are going to call Colleen because she will help me walk through it because I trust her.’ That is infinitely satisfying to know that when it comes to some of these big decisions, I bring value to the table for my clients.”

Kline earned her Juris Doctor from The Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law and also holds a Master’s Degree in business administration from Hood College. Initially drawn to criminal prosecution, she chose to move to transactional work as a way to use her MBA and help people at the same time.

Noting how independent living benefited her late grandparents, Kline gives her time as a director/officer for Meals on Wheels for Central Maryland. She has also served as a director/officer for Giving Spirits Foundation Inc.

