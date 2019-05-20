Quantcast

Crosby Marketing Communications wins 3 Aster Awards

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2019

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications won three awards, including the Judge’s Choice Trophy, in the annual Aster Awards, a national competition recognizes health care advertising campaigns that display outstanding creativity, message effectiveness and consumer appeal. Crosby’s video for the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) won a Judge’s Choice Trophy by achieving a perfect score. Titled “VCA ...

