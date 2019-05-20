Eric G. Orlinsky

Partner

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

Helping to create a Business and Technology Court in Maryland is Eric G. Orlinsky’s most significant professional accomplishment thus far.

In 1998, he approached the Maryland State Bar Association’s Business Law section about the creation of a business court. Asked to chair an association committee to advocate for the court, he has since been directly involved in every aspect that played a role in its creation. Known as the Business and Technology Case Management Program, the specialized court within the Circuit Court system aims to adjudicate business and technology disputes.

“(The court) is an extremely important benefit to the profession, the community and all of our society, especially with our already overburdened state court systems,” he said.

Orlinsky holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Johns Hopkins University and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

Working at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP for more than 20 years, Orlinsky chairs the firm’s private equity/venture capital practice. He helps clients navigate general business and securities law.

Orlinsky is a fellow of the American Bar Foundation and has held numerous positions with both the American Bar Association and Maryland State Bar Association. Currently at the ABA, he sits on multiple committees: Corporate Governance, Corporate Documents and Process, Legal Opinions and Business and Corporate Litigation. At the MSBA, he is co-chair of the Ad Hoc Business Courts Task Force, chair of Committee on Business Litigation/Business Courts, vice chair of the Legal Opinions committee and a member of the committee on Corporate Law.

He is a member of the board of trustees for the Maryland Zoological Society Inc. and a board member for Betamore and Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures Alliance for For Science and Technology Development.

