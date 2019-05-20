Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

GOP lawmaker tells Franchot to back off Alabama divestment

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 20, 2019

One Republican state delegate is calling on Comptroller Peter Franchot to butt out of Alabama politics. The letter from Del. Haven Shoemaker, R-Carroll, comes in response to Franchot's call for a review of contracts and investments made by the state with an eye toward divesting from Alabama after that state adopted one of the most restrictive ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo