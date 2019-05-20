Kathleen McClernan

Partner

Williams, McClernan & Stack LLC

There are cases and moments that occur where Kathleen McClernan knows she has truly made a difference in someone’s life. Whether it’s in a criminal case where she gets a client a second chance or providing an expungement so an individual may get a security clearance for a better job, she is able to help her customers make a better life for themselves and their families.

While studying political science at the University of Arizona in Tucson, McClernan took a constitutional law class which helped spur her interest in the law. She joined the legal fraternity Phi Alpha Delta and started practicing with its mock trial team. “I enjoyed the research,” she said. “I enjoyed advocating on a client’s position.”

Earning her Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law, McClernan worked for several years in the Assistant Public Office of the Public Defender in Leonardtown and Hagerstown. She also served as an associate attorney for two years at The Law Office of D. Anne Emery & Associates.

After a stint in the nonprofit world, she decided to open up her own solo practice in 2018 which quickly blossomed into the thriving community firm Williams, McClernan & Stack LLC based in Leonardtown.

“It’s affirming that the community has really rallied behind us and a lot of people have been coming to us for help or supporting us by sending people our way or just in general supporting our cause,” she said. “It just shows us that there really was a need in the community for our type of firm and our services. I am so grateful for our families and friends and my partners to be able to make it happen.”

A former president of the St. Mary’s Bar Association, McClernan is on the St. Mary’s County Ethics Commission and vice chair for Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County.

“The better that we can do to help our neighbors, I think, the better community that my girls grow up in,” she said.

It’s affirming that the community has really rallied behind us and a lot of people have been coming to us for help or supporting us by sending people our way or just in general supporting our cause.”