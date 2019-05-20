Kraig B. Long

Principal

Miles & Stockbridge

Since joining Miles & Stockbridge as a principal in 2016, Kraig B. Long has worked to defend employers against claims on diverse employment matters such as disability, family leave, discrimination, wrongful discharge, harassment, wage-and-hour claims and non-compete agreements.

Long earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Temple University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. He clerked for the Hon. Alexander Williams Jr. in U.S. District Court and worked for nearly five years as a litigation attorney at Arnold and Porter. For a year, he served as senior counsel for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Enforcement Division.

He notes becoming a partner at Shawe & Rosenthal was his most significant professional accomplishment thus far. He went on to become partner and chair of the labor and employment practice at Tydings & Rosenberg LLP before coming to Miles & Stockbridge.

Long is the president of the Judge Alexander Williams Jr. Center for Education, Justice and Ethics, which focuses on developing solutions for issues affecting underserved communities. Active in the American, National, Maryland and District of Columbia Bar associations, Long is a former officer of the National’s Small Business Law Section. Long previously sat on the Prince George’s County African American Museum and Cultural Center.

He also mentors law students and recent graduates.

“As an African American male attorney, becoming a partner at a major law firm, I have a platform to promote and support other diverse attorneys,” he said.

