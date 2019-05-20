Marylin Pierre

Attorney

Pierre & Associates

Marylin Pierre knew she wanted to become a lawyer at the age of 12. She was listening to a radio program discussing the accomplishments of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in honor of his 70th birthday.

The program “instantly captured my imagination,” she recalls. “Justice Marshall instantly became my hero. I vowed that I would become a lawyer one day.”

Pierre earned a bachelor’s degree in government and public administration from John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a Juris Doctor from Howard University School of Law. Graduating during furloughs in the George H.W. Bush administration, she decided to start her own firm Pierre & Associates in 1993. Based in Rockville, the firm focuses on juvenile, family, business and criminal law.

“I consider myself an ambassador for the legal profession,” she said. “I love to help people enforce their rights, understand their responsibilities and find their place in the community. Many of my clients have had very bad experiences. I find it very fulfilling to help them through that bad experience and get the justice that they need to go on with their lives.”

Pierre is co-chair of two committees, legislative and jurisprudence, for the Maryland State Board of Occupational Therapy and a legal adviser for the Montgomery County Business and Professional Women group.

Inspired to join the Germantown branch of Toastmasters International Inc. by her husband, Pierre now serves as club president and deputy Division E director for club growth and retention.

She is also a board member and general counsel for the Montgomery County Historical Society and active with the Montgomery County Criminal Justice Coordinating Commission and The League of Women Voters of Montgomery County.

I love to help people enforce their rights, understand their responsibilities and find their place in the community.”