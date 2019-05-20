Matt Lenihan | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc., a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and investment company, promoted Matt Lenihan to vice president of leasing.

Formerly assistant vice president of leasing, Lenihan has worked with the company since 2001.

He will continue his role overseeing leasing activities for the St. John Properties portfolio of commercial office and Flex/R&D product situated throughout the Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Harford County marketplaces. This includes identifying companies and organizations seeking new or expanded office, industrial/warehouse and Flex/R&D space in the central Maryland region, negotiating new leases and lease renewals and forming and strengthening relationships with commercial real estate brokerage professionals.