Young says he’s working to bring Trader Joe’s to Baltimore

Baltimore officials hoping to cut deals with retailers at Las Vegas conference

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 20, 2019

LAS VEGAS — While attending a massive conference of brokers, developers and retailers in Las Vegas Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said bringing grocery stores to the city remains a priority. There’s one particular brand name, however, Young especially wants to see in Charm City, Trader Joe’s. "We had a conversation and they're definitely considering it," ...

