Steven M. Klepper

Principal

Kramon & Graham P.A.

With a love for research, writing and the ability to argue policy in higher courts, Steven M. Klepper has worked as an appellate attorney for more than 13 years.

“Every case is an opportunity to learn about an entirely new area of the law,” he said. “I love the intellectual challenge and appellate work is an opportunity to make a big difference not just for my clients but for Marylanders in general.”

A graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law, Klepper joined Kramon & Graham P.A. in 2001 as an associate and was named a principal in 2010.

Klepper notes his proudest professional accomplishment was a recent Court of Appeals decision. A young Guatemalan man was seeking a green card under the federal Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) statute. Klepper saw an unreported opinion dismissing the appeal in the case, reached out to help pro bono and filed an emergency certiorari petition. The Court of Appeals, a few weeks later, issued a summary reversal. The circuit court issued the order making SIJ findings a few days later which allowed the man to apply for a green card just before the deadline.

“Part of my work is to look through the unreported court opinions that come down and I am always looking for an interesting case,” he said.

Klepper gives his time to a number of organizations. He is on the board of directors and the chair of the Amicus Committee for the Women’s Law Centers of Maryland, a trustee for the GreenMount School and serves as Baltimore regional manager for the University of Virginia’s Law School Foundation. “Giving time to help worthy organizations energizes me,” he said.

