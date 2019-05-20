The Hon. Nicole Pastore Klein

Judge

Baltimore City District Court

The Hon. Nicole Pastore Klein kept hearing the same story from defendants as they came before her in Baltimore City District Court. There was no work. They had to be on the street. They were forced to sell drugs to make ends meet. There was nothing they could do. “I said ‘This can’t be. I don’t understand. There has got to be jobs,’” she recalls.

The problem was employers would not hire people with criminal records. After witnessing the unrest in Baltimore in April 2015, Pastore Klein decided to create the Baltimore City District Court ReEntry Program (DCREP). Recruiting more than a dozen companies in a range of fields who would accept workers referred by the court, the program provides employment and training opportunities as an alternative to incarnation.

“We work with the state’s attorney’s office to say ‘Why don’t we give them an opportunity to change their lives first?’ ” she said.

The program serves 200 people on average at any given time and holds two graduation ceremonies a year. Graduates must have no new arrests or convictions and be working a full-time job for at least three consecutive months.

“I enjoy waking up and coming to work every day because you never know whose life you are going to change and the fact that I can give somebody a positive experience in court,” she said.

Born and raised in Baltimore, Pastore Klein notes she has a drive to see Charm City succeed. A University of Baltimore School of Law graduate, she helped to create the Notre Dame Preparatory School for Girls Women In…Board (WIN) at her alma mater. WIN offers students the opportunity to job shadow or get internships in fields of their interest.

“You have this idea what a career is going to be, but you really don’t know until you go sit in with somebody and see what they do day in and day out,” she said.

