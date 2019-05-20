Quantcast

US Wind moves ahead with MET mast tower plans

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2019

Baltimore-based offshore wind developer US Wind Inc. signed an agreement Monday with EPIC Applied Technologies for the installation of its meteorological tower beginning this summer, marking a key milestone in what will eventually be one of the nation's first commercial-scale offshore wind energy projects off the coast of Ocean City. The met tower will be used to ...

