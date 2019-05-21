Quantcast

Domino Sugar, Chesapeake Bay Foundation to deliver 40K oysters to sanctuary reef

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2019

After seven months of growing more than 40,000 baby oysters in the waters near its Inner Harbor facility, employees from ASR Group’s Domino Sugar refinery will transport the mollusks to their permanent home on a sanctuary reef in the Patapsco River on Wednesday. The employees are members of the refinery’s oyster gardening team, a partnership with ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo