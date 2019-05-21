FEATURED MOVER | Xena Ugrinsky, RocketDocs

Xena Ugrinsky was named chief technology officer with RocketDocs, a Baltimore-based business-to-business software development company.

Ugrinsky will work with clients to advance and implement RocketDocs’ platform, ResponseFull, which combines SaaS technology and content management best practices to enable effective response capabilities.

Prior to joining RocketDocs, Ugrinsky was senior vice president of analytics, cloud and strategy at Booz Allen Hamilton. She was also chief technology officer of the global performance management and analytics organization at KPMG and managing partner at Pinnacle Worldwide, a hosting and managed services startup that she and her partners sold in 2008.

Ugrinsky frequently speaks on topics related to technology-enabled transformation and the journey to becoming an “Intelligent Enterprise.” She is also the author of “Enterprise AI – Your Field Guide to the New Business Normal,” which will be released this month and discusses enterprise AI adoption, implications for the C-suite operating model, and the re-skilling of the workforce necessary to succeed in applied data science.

Ugrinsky has an MBA in information systems from New York University Stern School of Business and a BBA in finance from Hofstra University. She holds certificates from MIT in data science in business, and Hackett for Management Advisory.

She sits on the advisory board of r4 Technology, a cross-enterprise AI solutions company; CBD, a cannabis big data company; and MindStream Analytics, a provider of enterprise performance management services. Ugrinsky also serves as chair of the board of Graham’s Foundation, a nonprofit lending guidance and support to families who experience premature birth and its often devastating effects. She also mentors startup management teams in the technology and the burgeoning cannabis markets.

ABOUT XENA UGRINSKY

Resides in:

I divide my time between my home on Long Island in New York, Baltimore and Frederick

Education:

My undergraduate work was in Finance and I did my MBA at NYU Stern School of Business in Information Systems.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I’ve spent the past nine years focused on the application of advanced data science as a natural follow on to two decades in traditional analytics-enabled transformation. I can quite honestly say that we are living in what is to be the most transformational period in human existence. I feel blessed to have had this career trajectory and candidly, can’t imagine anything else I want to do. Once upon a time I did want to be a rock guitarist.

Favorite vacation:

I’ve been a surfer my whole life, and have spent a lot of time in Costa Rica. The waves are absolutely amazing and the slow pace agrees with me. It’s a nice balance for the work I do.

When I want to relax, I … :

Go surfing, play guitar, ride my motorcycle and race my Porsche 911. But mostly, just spend as much time with my wife, parents, kids and grandchildren as possible.

Favorite book:

This will sound a bit self-serving, but I just finished writing a book on applied data science entitled “Enterprise AI – Your Field Guide to the New Business Normal”. Given it has consumed my entertainment time for the past 14 months, I would have to make that my favorite book.

Favorite quotation:

Two actually – Victor Hugo – “The greatest happiness in life is the conviction we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves” and Patrick Lencioni – “Where there is humility, there is more success, and lasting success.”