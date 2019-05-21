Quantcast

‘There’s still some suspense left’

Hogan mum on his intentions for hundreds of bills passed by lawmakers

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 21, 2019

The fate of nearly 300 bills passed in the 2019 General Assembly session will be decided by the end of the week. A ceremony in Annapolis Thursday will be the last bill-signing event for the 2019 session. A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan said that the remaining measures, including bills focused on prescription drug prices, clean energy, ...

