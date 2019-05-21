Quantcast

Trial delayed for 14-year-old accused in woman’s rape, death

By: Associated Press May 21, 2019

A trial set to start this week for a Maryland teenager accused of raping and killing his 83-year-old neighbor has been postponed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo