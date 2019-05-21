Nicholas E. Kosmas | ClearOne Advantage

ClearOne Advantage , a debt settlement and financial education company, announced Nicholas E. Kosmas has joined as general counsel and will oversee the company’s national legal functions.

Previously, Kosmas served as managing counsel for Laureate Education, Inc., an international educational services industry. As managing counsel, he was responsible for federal and state compliance functions, including human resources, business operations, state authorization, accreditation, and privacy issues. He also served as primary counsel for marketing and 50-state consumer protection compliance, as well as litigation counsel for Laureate Online and counsel for Walden University.

Kosmas earned a Bachelor of Science from Towson State University, an MBA at the University of Baltimore Merrick School of Business and a Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law.