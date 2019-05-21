Quantcast

Northwestern Mutual to relocate offices in Hunt Valley

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2019

Northwestern Mutual - Hunt Valley will relocate to new offices at 307 International Circle, Suite 310 in July, company officials announced Tuesday. The fully renovated, 8,902-square-foot office suite has been under construction since December. Managing Director Dave Ziegler said the move will make it easier for Northwestern Mutual to service its customers once they occupy the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo