Thurman W. Zollicoffer, Danielle G. Marcus and Peter W. Sheehan Jr. | Nelson Mullins

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP announced well-known Baltimore litigator Thurman W. Zollicoffer Jr. will join the firm as a partner in Baltimore. Also joining with him as partners are two additional litigators from Whiteford Taylor Preston, Danielle G. Marcus and Peter W. Sheehan Jr.

Zollicoffer is a former Baltimore city solicitor and counsel for the mayor and city council for the City of Baltimore, where he managed a staff of 110 and a budget of $14 million. He is joining the litigation team of Michael A. Brown, who joined the firm in 2018 to help open the Baltimore office.

Before joining Whiteford Taylor Preston, Zollicoffer oversaw and directed the City of Baltimore’s legal work, including legislative counsel, litigation, and giving legal advice and counsel to city departments, agencies, boards, and commissions. He served as a member and counsel to the Board of Estimates, the body that deliberates all contracts and financial operations for the city. Zollicoffer had significant accomplishments as city solicitor, including drafting and negotiating conduit franchise agreements, the city’s first Charitable Institutions Payment in Lieu of Taxes, the Minority Enterprise Ordinance for the City of Baltimore and the Mayor’s Executive Order, as well as the successful defense of the Ordinance in federal court.

Zollicoffer serves as trial and local counsel for Fortune 50 corporations and has tried multiple cases across the United States, as well as serving as chief counsel for hundreds of cases arising in the State of Maryland and the District of Columbia. He has represented corporate healthcare clients in white collar criminal fraud. He also has experience in real estate issues, including development and financing, and in labor and employment law, including employee claim prevention, union negotiations, and government sector employment.

Marcus concentrates her practice in products liability defense, toxic exposure, and environmental litigation. She has represented a variety of manufacturers in products liability cases through all phases of litigation. She focuses on the management and development of litigation strategy and planning for a high volume of cases. She is an experienced litigator who has tried cases to verdict in both bench and jury trials. She also has first-chair trial experience in the defense of civil rights and related tort claims on behalf of police officers in Maryland state and federal courts.

Sheehan is an experienced litigator, focusing primarily on administrative law, products liability defense, business litigation, and appellate law. He has represented clients of all sizes through every phase of the litigation process. He has tried cases to verdict (bench and jury trials) and prosecuted and defended appeals in state and federal appellate courts. He co-chaired Whiteford’s Administrative Law practice, in which he counseled individuals and businesses on strategies for resolving regulatory and licensing disputes in a variety of fields informally and, when necessary, through recourse to litigation.