Judge sides with Congress over Trump in demands for records

By: Associated Press Jessica Gresko May 21, 2019

WASHINGTON — A federal judge ruled against President Donald Trump on Monday in a financial records dispute with Congress and said lawmakers should get the documents they have subpoenaed. Trump called it a "crazy" decision that his lawyers would appeal. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta comes amid a widespread effort by the White House and ...

