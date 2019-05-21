Quantcast

Welcome to the workforce, Generation Z!

By: Laura Rubenstein May 21, 2019

It’s not often that we take business advice from a 16-year-old, but Josh Miller is fascinating. A high school junior in Minnesota, he works for a research and management consulting firm called XYZ University as director of Gen Z studies. He has written articles and done speaking tours around the country and appears to have ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo