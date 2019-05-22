Center Club’s Women in Business group hosts Trailblazers in Humanitarianism Awards

The Center Club’s Women in Business group hosted the Trailblazers in Humanitarianism Award Dinner on May 7. The dinner honored local women who have ignited positive change throughout Baltimore through their humanitarian efforts.

Four women were given awards for having gone above and beyond their day jobs to serve the community in areas of wellness and recovery, keeping Baltimore streets safe, providing hands-on volunteer activities and breaking the cycle of poverty.

The 2019 Trailblazers were: Marlene N. Mahipat, H.O.P.E & P.L.E.A.S.E; Louis Phipps Senft, Safe Streets, Violence Interrupters and Karen M. Singer, Something Good. The 2019 Rising Star in Humanitarianism was given to Brittany Young, B-360.

The Women in Business club is within The Center Club and gives professional women members a way to connect and network together. The program pairs networking opportunities with programming designed to help promote and encourage women in business in the Baltimore area.