Girl Scouts of Central Md. honor 5 at Distinguished Women’s Award Celebration

More than 360 business and community leaders attended the 39th annual Girl Scouts of Central Maryland’s Distinguished Women’s Award Celebration at The Center Club in Baltimore, honoring six women for their professional accomplishments and community contributions.

Honored were Regina Curry, chief diversity officer of Legg Mason (shadowed by Milena Clark, a Juliette Girl Scout from Anne Arundel County); Tere Geckle, community philanthropist (shadowed by Abby Letocha with Troop 15 in Baltimore County); Marian Hwang, principal and partner at law firm Miles & Stockbridge (shadowed by Megan O’Donovan with Troop 684 in Baltimore County); Dr. Carole Miller, cancer institute director of St. Agnes Healthcare (shadowed by Jenna Dietrich with Troop 4514 in Howard County); and Alicia Wilson, senior vice president of impact investments and senior legal counsel of Port Covington Impact Team (shadowed by Avery Walker with Troop 476 in Anne Arundel County).

The women were chosen for their commitments the attributes that Girl Scouting aspires to instill in every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader). Additionally, each honoree was matched with a high school-aged Girl Scout for a one-on-one Shadow Day.

This year, Girl Scouts of Central Maryland also recognized former Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Frances Hesselbein as an honorary Distinguished Woman. She is a nationally recognized thought leader and author on leadership. Kyra Smith from Troop 5430 traveled to New York City to spend the day with Frances, who at the age of 103, still goes to work in Manhattan three days a week.

More than $180,000 was raised at the event which will go toward the support of more than 20,000 girls served by Girl Scouts of Central Maryland in Baltimore city as well as Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties.

Event co-chairs were Betsy A. Bender and Carmina Perez-Fowler, assistant vice president of Maryland Stadium Authority. The Daily Record was a media sponsor of the event.

