Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Hogan cancels bill signing without explanation

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 22, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — A bill signing scheduled for Thursday has been canceled by Gov. Larry Hogan. The ceremony was the last scheduled signing event for bills passed by the Maryland General Assembly for the 2019 session. About 350 bills await action by the governor, who can sign, veto or allow the bills to become law without his ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo