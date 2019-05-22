Quantcast

Judge rules Qualcomm violated antitrust law in chip market

By: Associated Press Tali Arbel and Michael Liedtke May 22, 2019

NEW YORK — A federal judge has ruled that Qualcomm unlawfully squeezed out cellphone chip rivals and charged excessive royalties to manufacturers such as Apple in a decision that undercuts a key part of its business. The decision vindicates the U.S. Federal Trade Commission two years after it filed its antitrust lawsuit against the San Diego ...

