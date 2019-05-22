Quantcast

Law Digest — Md. Court of Special Appeals, Court of Appeals — May 23, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2019

Court of Special Appeals Contract Law; Waiver of subrogation: Contractual waivers of subrogation do not shield a contracting party from third-party contribution and direct liability under the Maryland Uniform Contribution Among Joint-Tortfeasors Act. Gables Construction, Inc. v. Red Coats, Inc., No. 907, Sept. Term, 2017. Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure; Postconviction proceedings: Where Court of Special Appeals affirmed ...

