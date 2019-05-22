Quantcast

Md. Public Service Commission now offers electronic searches

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2019

Members of the public will now be able to file and search comments electronically in a new system established by the Maryland Public Service Commission. The Public Comments electronic filing system can be found on the Commission’s website at https://webapp.psc.state.md.us/newintranet/comment/login_new.cfm. After completing a quick, one-time registration, comments on open, docketed cases may be submitted by case ...

