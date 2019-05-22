Quantcast

Md. sees moderate fall in senior health rankings

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer May 22, 2019

Maryland’s ranking in UnitedHealthcare’s annual senior health report fell outside of the top 10, a sign of poor outcomes in some areas like obesity despite improvement in other areas, like more home health workers. The state placed 11th in UnitedHealthcare’s 2019 America’s Health Rankings Senior Report, a year after it placed 9th. The state has generally ...

