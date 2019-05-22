Quantcast

Nicole Black: ABA on prosecutors’ ethical duties in misdemeanor cases

By: Special to The Daily Record Nicole Black May 22, 2019

I recently came across a headline that I assumed at first glance was from an Onion article or some other type of satire. It had to be. The ABA Journal headline stated something that I’ve always assumed was simply a given: “Prosecutors must maintain ethical conduct during misdemeanor plea deals, ABA ethics opinion says.” Note that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo