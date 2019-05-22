Path to Excellence innovation exhibitor spotlight: Maryland Teacher Tutors

Women-owned businesses continue to grow in Maryland. The Daily Record wants to showcase some of them through the Path to Excellence Networking series. If you have a business that provides goods or services targeted to professional women and have been in business for three years or less, you fit the criteria to apply to exhibit at a Path to Excellence event.

If selected to exhibit your business, you would receive a 6-foot exhibit table to display your product, your company logo and a 100-word description in the Path to Excellence magazine.

Maryland Teacher Tutors (MTT) was selected as one of the innovation exhibitors at the June 17, 2019 Path to Excellence event at Towson University.

Maryland Teacher Tutors (MTT) is a private tutoring company that hires certified teachers to go into families homes and provide academic support to K-12 students. MTT teacher tutors and academic coaches prepare and support students to meet grade-level standards with confidence. MTT coaches students in how to approach the process for learning. They teach students how to best manage themselves and their environment.

MTT’s advantage is that tutors are certified teachers, which means not only do they know the content, they specialize in teaching the strategies and executive functioning skills needed to experience desired results.

They offer face-to-face tutoring, as well as online tutoring in the convenience of families’ homes. MTT brings everything that’s needed and tracks student progress so parents can see progress!