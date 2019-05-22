Quantcast

Trump demands end to Russia probes, walks out of meeting with Democrats

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick May 22, 2019

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump abruptly quit a meeting with congressional Democrats Wednesday with a flat declaration he would no longer work with them unless they drop their investigations in the aftermath of the Trump-Russia report. After the truncated meeting with the Democratic leaders, scheduled for a discussion of U.S. infrastructure problems, Trump lashed out at ...

