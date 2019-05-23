Anna Borgerding | University of Md., Baltimore

Anna Borgerding, director of campus life services facilities and special projects at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, graduated from the Towson University Professional Leadership Program for Women, a professional development program dedicated to increasing the capacity for leadership and influence for women leaders in greater Baltimore.

In her new position with UMB, Borgerding will oversee the campus’ auxiliary facilities and renovation projects. She earned a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from Penn State University and a Master of Arts in health and sport studies from the University of Iowa.