Quantcast

Baltimore grocer marks 75 years in business

By: Daily Record Staff May 23, 2019

Hailed as a premiere destination for personalized service, local products and chef-prepared foods (including one of Baltimore’s best crab cakes), Eddie’s of Roland Park continues its year-long 75th anniversary celebration with an exciting lineup of summer events, contests and collaborations. Founded in 1944 by the late Victor Cohen as a pioneering neighborhood market, Eddie’s of Roland ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo