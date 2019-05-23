Quantcast

GBMC given gold seal from the Joint Commission

By: Daily Record Staff May 23, 2019

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) announced Thursday it earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for advanced certification for total hip and total knee replacement. The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care. GBMC underwent a rigorous onsite review in January. ...

