Legg Mason to cut 120 as Peltz joins board

By: Daily Record Staff May 23, 2019

Three days after adding activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board, Baltimore-based Legg Mason Inc. is cutting about 12% of staff and streamlining its executive committee. Legg Mason CEO Joseph Sullivan informed his staff of the moves in an internal memo, Bloomberg reported. On Monday, Legg Mason announced that it had increased the size of its board from ...

