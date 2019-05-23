Quantcast

MVLS deputy director wins Judge Robert Bell Award

By: Daily Record Staff May 23, 2019

Susan Francis, deputy director of Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS), the largest provider of pro bono civil legal services to low-income Marylanders, was recognized with the Judge Robert Bell Award from the University of Baltimore Law Alumni Association (UBLAA). Francis received the award during UBLAA’s 3rd annual awards banquet May 16 at the Columbus Center in Baltimore. ...

