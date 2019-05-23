Quantcast

Search warrants tied to former Trump lawyer Cohen released

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker May 23, 2019

WASHINGTON — It was Michael Cohen's numerous contacts with a Russia-linked company and a sudden flow of foreign money into a bank account he controlled that led federal investigators to look into whether the money might be part of a plan to lift U.S. sanctions on Russia, according to court filings unsealed Wednesday. Five search warrant ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Contact us

Call us at (443) 524-8100, or email or visit us.

More Law News

Resources

Maryland's Largest Law Firms 2018

Find out which law firms are the largest in Maryland in our new free annual report, Maryland's Largest Law Firms.

Maryland's Largest Law Firms 2019

Find out which law firms are the largest in Maryland in our free annual report, Maryland's Largest Law Firms.

On the Record

The Daily Record's law blog
Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo