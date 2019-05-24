Quantcast

Baltimore selects Tivoly developer, spurs cautious optimism

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 24, 2019

On the porch of her family's home in the 1700 block of East 28th Street Kelly Wilson reminisced about the neighborhood after her family moved to Coldstream Homestead Montebello more than 50 years ago. Back in 1963 they were only the second African-American family to live on the block, Wilson said. It felt safe, she said, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo