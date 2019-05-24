Quantcast

Crosby Marketing Communications wins 9 Telly Awards for TV, multimedia work

By: Daily Record Staff May 24, 2019

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications hauled in nine awards in the 40th Annual Telly Awards, winning in every category entered. The national competition, which received more than 12,000 entries this year, honors the finest work in TV commercials, videos and multimedia productions. Crosby’s creative programs were recognized with two gold, four silver and three bronze awards. Crosby provides integrated advertising, ...

