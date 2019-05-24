Quantcast

Lockheed Martin’s Hewson No. 2 in female CEO pay

By: Associated Press May 24, 2019

Marillyn Hewson, the CEO of Bethesda-based global security and aeronautics company Lockheed Martin, earned $21.5 million in 2018 as the second-highest paid female CEO in the country, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. Hewson’s total was an increase of 7% from the previous year. Her compensation is 191 times the ...

