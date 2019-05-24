Quantcast

Maryland solar energy firm exceeds growth goals in New Jersey

By: Daily Record Staff May 24, 2019

A Maryland solar energy firm is growing in New Jersey. Elkridge-based Solar Energy World LLC announced Friday that it had signed up 525 customers in the Garden State in the 18 months since it opened its office with 10 employees in Mount Laurel. That beat executives' goal of 500 customers during the period, Solar Energy World said in ...

