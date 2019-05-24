Quantcast

Md. lawmaker plans adenovirus legislation

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer May 24, 2019

At least one Maryland lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that could require more disclosure during a potential adenovirus outbreak. Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk’s potential bill comes after reporting on the death of a University of Maryland, College Park student suggested she could have lived if her health care providers had known to look for the adenovirus. “The bill will ...

