Acting Secy Shanahan to speak at Naval Academy graduation

By: Associated Press May 24, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is set to deliver the commencement address to the 2019 graduating class of the U.S. Naval Academy. The former Boeing executive will speak Friday at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. More than 1,000 midshipmen will be graduating. Each will receive a Bachelor of Science degree and be commissioned ...

