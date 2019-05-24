The Daily Record celebrates 2019 Leadership in Law

2019 Lifetime Achievement winner Herbert J. Belgrad, center, a partner with Tydings & Rosenberg LLP, receives his award from MSBA president Judge Keith R. Truffer, an associate judge in the Baltimore County Circuit Court, and Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, Publisher of The Daily Record. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Maryland State Bar Association president Judge Keith R. Truffer, an associate judge in the Baltimore County Circuit Court, welcomes guests to the 2019 Leadership in Law awards celebration. The MSBA was the presenting sponsor of the event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Lifetime Achievement winner Herbert J. Belgrad, right, a partner with Tydings & Rosenberg LLP, stands with his wife, Joanne Belgrad, and Wilhelm H. Joseph Jr., Esq., executive director of Maryland Legal Aid. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Leadership in Law winner Sarah S. Gannett, right, Federal Public Defender for the District of Arizona, stands with Ali Pearson, of Rosetta Stone, and Rebecca Johnson, of Thread. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Leadership in Law winner Ryan J. Dymek, right, of the Law Office of Ryan J. Dymek LLC, poses with Joseph Dymek, Cathy Dymek and past Leadership in Law winner Divya Potdar, founder of Diva Law LLC. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Leadership in Law winner Colleen Pleasant Kline, third from left, outside general corporate counsel with Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, stands with Harris Eisenstein, a partner with Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP; Street Baldwin, director of audit and accouting with Ellin & Tucker; and Annette Walters. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Leadership in Law winner Robert Weltchek stands with past winner Andy Radding, a member with Adelberg Rudow and David Shuster, managing principal of Kramon & Graham P.A. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Charles O. Monk II, a partner with Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP stands with Doug Gansler, a partner with Buckley LLP and former Maryland Attorney General. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Leadership in Law winner David E. Ralph, associate general counsel with BGE, stands with his wife, Jewell Ralph, and past winner Maryland Court of Special Appeals Judge Christopher Kehoe. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Michelle Daugherty Siri, executive director of the Women’s Law Center of Maryland, gets a photo with Victor Velazquez, executive director of the Maryland State Bar Association. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Leadership in Law winner Judge Nicole Pastore Klein, an associate judge on the First District Court in Baltimore, stands with Jackie Perrell Esq. and Harford Circuit Court Judge Yolanda L. Curtin. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Leadership in Law winner Judge Nicole Pastore Klein, an associate judge on the First District Court in Baltimore, stands with her parents Maryann and Michael Pastore. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Leadership in Law winner Jeremy D. Rachlin, third from left, stands with family members Randy Rachlin, Emily Rachlin and Jay Rachlin. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Lifetime Achievement winners James B. Astrachan, with Astrachan Gunst Thomas P.C.; Valda Ricks, with the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office; and Emmet C. Davitt, a Maryland State prosecutor, pose for a photo. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Liza Long, 2019 Leadership in Law winner Kraig B. Long, a principal with Miles & Stockbridge, and Daniel Altcheck stop during the networking reception. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Generation J.D. winner Indira K. Sharma, far right, a partner with Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, poses with her family before the awards ceremony. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Kevin Frick, vice dean of education at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, stands with 2019 Generation J.D. winner Lauren E. Lake, an associate with Gordon Feinblatt LLC. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Past Leadership in Law winner Michael Siri, a member with Bowie & Jensen; 2019 Leadership in Law winner Matthew A.S. Esworthy, a partner with Bowie & Jensen LLC; Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher The Daily Record; and past winner Andy Radding, a member with Adelberg Rudow, pause during the VIP reception. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Leadership in Law winners Kelby Brick, with the Governor’s Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing; Sharonne R. Bonardi, with the office of the Comptroller of Maryland; and Generation J.D. winner Emmanuel A. Fishelman, an attorney with Antezana & Antezana LLC, pose during the VIP networking reception. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Leadership in Law winners Sara Cline, front, a shareholder with Shulman Rogers, and Ryan J. Dymek, of the Law Office of Ryan J. Dymek LLC, pose with past winner William Carl Isler II, program counsel with Legal Services Corporation, and Brandon Lane, with Shulman Rogers. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 Leadership in Law winners Andrew Lapayowker, general counsel and secretary with Rosemore Inc., left, and Diane L. Sengstacke, Sengstacke Law, LLC, right, join Generation J.D. winner Angela Davis Pallozzi, of counsel with Offit Kurman, P.A. during the VIP reception. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
The 2019 Daily Record Leadership in Law winners gather on stage for a group photo during the awards ceremony at the Hilton BWI Airport hotel. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Deena Hausner, center, executive director House of Ruth Maryland, receives the Top Leadership in Law winner from Maryland State Bar Association president Judge Keith R. Truffer, an associate judge in the Baltimore County Circuit Court, and Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. Hausner was selected by a secret ballot from the 25 Leadership in Law winners. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
More than 300 people gathered at Hilton BWI Airport hotel May 16 to celebrate The Daily Record’s 2019 Leadership in Law awards celebration.
The Leadership in Law award recognizes not only excellent attorneys and judges, but leaders who make an impact through community service and mentoring.
The Leadership in Law award was presented to 25 people, which was first awarded in 2001. Those winners voted via a secret ballot and selected Deena Hausner, associate director House of Ruth Maryland, with the Top Leadership in Law award.
James B. Astrachan, Herbert J. Belgrad, Emmet C. Davitt and Valda Ricks were honored as Lifetime Achievement winners. Eleven up-and-coming attorneys were honored with the Generation J.D. award.
The Maryland State Bar Association was the presenting sponsor of the event. Miles & Stockbridge was the congratulatory sponsor. Other sponsors included Astrachan Gunst Thomas P.C.; Ellin & Tucker; Epsilon Registration; Greater Baltimore Medical Center; Gordon, Wolf & Carney Chtd.; Kramon & Graham P.A.; Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP; Rosemore Inc.; Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP; Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP; SECU; Shulman Rogers; and VPC Inc.
