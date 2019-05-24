The Daily Record celebrates 2019 Leadership in Law

More than 300 people gathered at Hilton BWI Airport hotel May 16 to celebrate The Daily Record’s 2019 Leadership in Law awards celebration.

The Leadership in Law award recognizes not only excellent attorneys and judges, but leaders who make an impact through community service and mentoring.

The Leadership in Law award was presented to 25 people, which was first awarded in 2001. Those winners voted via a secret ballot and selected Deena Hausner, associate director House of Ruth Maryland, with the Top Leadership in Law award.

James B. Astrachan, Herbert J. Belgrad, Emmet C. Davitt and Valda Ricks were honored as Lifetime Achievement winners. Eleven up-and-coming attorneys were honored with the Generation J.D. award.

The Maryland State Bar Association was the presenting sponsor of the event. Miles & Stockbridge was the congratulatory sponsor. Other sponsors included Astrachan Gunst Thomas P.C.; Ellin & Tucker; Epsilon Registration; Greater Baltimore Medical Center; Gordon, Wolf & Carney Chtd.; Kramon & Graham P.A.; Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP; Rosemore Inc.; Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP; Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP; SECU; Shulman Rogers; and VPC Inc.

For more photos from the event, go to thedailyrecord.com/leadership-in-law/

