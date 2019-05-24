Quantcast

The Fresh Market launches delivery service across Maryland

By: Samantha J. Subin May 24, 2019

Maryland shoppers at The Fresh Market grocery chain can get groceries within an hour, thanks to a new delivery program launched May 14. The Fresh Market, which operates four stores in Maryland and 161 stores in 22 states nationwide, announced a partnership with the delivery service known as Instacart, the latest expansion in the growing ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo