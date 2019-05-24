Quantcast

US orders for long-lasting goods fall 2.1% in April

By: Associated Press Christopher Rugaber May 24, 2019

WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for large manufactured goods fell sharply last month, pulled down by lower demand for commercial aircraft and cars. The Commerce Department said Friday that orders for durable goods — or items meant to last at least three years — fell 2.1%, after rising 1.7% in March. Orders also fell steeply ...

